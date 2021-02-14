Sunday Night Forecast: Snow increasing tonight, bitter cold Monday AM

Winter Storm Warning continues.

The snow will increase, bringing at least 3-6 inches for most of our area.

THIS EVENING & OVERNIGHT – STORM TEAM WEATHER ALERT: Precipitation changing over to all snow for nearly everyone through the evening & overnight (exception portions of Deep East Texas where sleet/freezing rain could continue to fall until after 12 AM). Colder temperatures barreling down across the area. Temperatures by Monday morning in the lower to upper Teens from north to south. Wind chill values for Monday morning range from -15 to 0!

MONDAY: Snow continues through late morning for eastern areas, with accumulations of at least 3-6 inches expected on average in East Texas (central counties mainly up to 6″, NW areas up to 4″, and Deep East Texas up to 4″ at this time). Dangerous cold with travel impacts expected. High: 17. Wind: NW 15 mph, making it feel like the single digits to as cold as -5. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: With clouds clearing up, DANGEROUSLY cold temperatures are likely. As cold as -3 in NW areas, to 5 in southern counties.

Records for Tuesday, February 16:

Tyler: 16°, 2007

Longview: 20°, 1909

Lufkin: 20°, 1909

ALL TIME RECORD LOWS:

Tyler: -3°, January 18, 1930

Longview: -4°, January 18, 1930

Lufkin: -2°, January 18, 1930 & February 2, 1951

TUESDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds, and increasing by evening. High: 24. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix with freezing rain as the main hazard, an 80% probability. Low: 23. High: 26. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow, ending by the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 28. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 9. High: 33. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Cold morning but a milder afternoon. Low: 25. High: 43. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and even milder. Low: 34. High: 53. Wind: SW 10 mph.