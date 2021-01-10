Sunday Night Forecast: Snow tapers off tonight, impacts into Monday morning

THIS EVENING: Snowfall continues across the area. The heaviest snow is exiting East Texas, but another 1-2 inches possible through 12 AM. Temperatures near freezing, feeling like the 20s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Snow ending after 2 AM. Slick roads with patchy black ice. Lows: lower 30s and a few upper 20s. Impacts expected for the morning drive. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy morning and peeks of sun in the afternoon. Cold. Highs: middle to upper 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Colder night, with refreezing of all snow & water on the roads. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Wind: North to West 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Travel impacts continue for Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon. Watch for waters on the roadways with melting. High: 48. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine increasing and seasonal. Another freeze for the morning. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and above normal temperatures for the afternoon. A cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 38. High: 60. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 56. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and milder. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 46. Wind: NW 15 mph.