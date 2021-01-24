Sunday Night Forecast: Storms likely tonight

TONIGHT: A few strong to severe storms are possible. Storms will have the possibility to produce large hail and and damaging winds through the overnight hours. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 61. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: The thunderstorm threat will come to an end by noontime for all of East Texas. We should see some signs of sunshine by the middle part of the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60% (early). High: 71. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Temperatures will begin to plummet under clear skies with winds becoming calm. Low: 44. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with plenty of sunshine, Finally! High: 67. Winds: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 59. Winds: NW 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending cooler. Low: 34. High: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain late. Low: 35. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of rain. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 67. Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and a little cooler. Low: 50. High: 64. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.