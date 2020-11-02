Sunday Night Forecast: Sunshine & cooler Monday

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and a colder morning. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Noticeably cooler with sunshine. High: 66. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies. Another cold morning and a milder afternoon. Low: 40. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 46. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds at times, mainly through early afternoon. Low: 52. High: 75. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and warmer. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and breezy. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds during the afternoon. Increasing humidity. A stronger cold front possible late Sunday into next Monday. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

