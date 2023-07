The upper ridge of high pressure will strengthen across Texas leading to hotter temperatures.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 75. Wind S 5.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Sunny or Mostly Sunny. Highs 99 to 101. Heat Index Up To 111. Lows 77 to 79.

WEEKEND: Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 96.