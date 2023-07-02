The upper ridge of high pressure has moved to the east. Expect More Scattered Thunderstorms This Week.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Thunderstorms Mainly After Noon. Low 76. High 94. Heat Index 103. Wind SW 5-10.

TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Mostly Sunny. A Few Afternoon Thunderstorms. Low 76. High 94. Heat Index 104. Wind S 10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. A Few Afternoon Storms. Low 77. High 96.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40% Chance of Afternoon Storms. Low 76. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Afternoon Storms. Low 75. High 95.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows 77-78. Highs 97-99.