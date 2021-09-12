Sunday Night Forecast: Tracking Nicholas, rain increasing Monday

THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain, mostly across southern counties. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain across southern counties. Lows: mostly the lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Periods of rain and some storms at times, overall chance of rain at 60% but higher in southern areas. Highs: middle to lower 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances likely, chances at 60% with higher chance & for heavier rainfall plus possible flooding in southern counties. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 40%, around 60% south. Mainly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional scattered t-storms through the day, chances around 30% to 40%. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Additional showers and storms possible, depending on the speed of tropical system Nicholas as it moves east. Chances of rain under 40%. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lower rain chance and trending warmer. Rain probability at 20%. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

