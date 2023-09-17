TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 65. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 66. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.