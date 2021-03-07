Sunday Night Forecast: Warmer days this week with humidity returning

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and not as cold. Lows in the middle 30s to around 40. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning overcast, then mostly to partly cloudy by afternoon. More humid and breezy. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another round of morning clouds, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very muggy morning and then a warm, breezy afternoon. A 20% chance of isolated showers. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms, potentially strong or severe. Very warm and muggy. Low: 66. High: 73. Wind: South 15-20 mph.