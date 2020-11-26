Thanksgiving Day Forecast: Sunshine prevails today, clouds and some rain arrives Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A few clouds will arrive in the evening. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Better chances of rain will exist to the south of Highway 84. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. Low: 60. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies for everyone with a few showers and a couple of storms. Rain prospects are better in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain for East Texas: 30%. Chance of rain in Deep East Texas: 60%. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances return late with much cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 51. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Some leftover rain will exist in the morning hours. Activity will clear the area by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 55. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 36. High: 49. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 32. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.