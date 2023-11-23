THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of drizzle late. Highs in the low-50s south to upper-50s north. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of drizzle early. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early, followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 39. High: 63. Wind: E 10 mph. A 60% chance of rain and night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 55. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 34. High: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 35. High: 58. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: S 5-10 mph.