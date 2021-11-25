Thanksgiving Midday Forecast: We’re drying out, but things turn colder

REST OF TODAY: A 20% chance of a shower through noon. Peeks of sunshine possible before it sets this evening. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A light freeze possible, mainly in northern portions of the area. Lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: N 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of afternoon showers in Deep East Texas, with lower rain chances further north. Low: 41. High: 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 49. High: 72. Wind: S 5-10 mph.