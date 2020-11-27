Thanksgiving Night Forecast: Cloudy, colder, & wet weather for the weekend

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning. A cold front moving in around daybreak, where a 30% chance of rain exists. In Deep East Texas, storms are likely, chances at 60%. Lows: upper 50s to near 60. Wind: SE, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain and storms at times in the southern areas, chances at 70%. North of HWY 84, a few light showers and cooler. Highs: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler. A lull in the rain through Saturday afternoon, then more rain after 3 PM, chances at 60%. Low: 51. High: 57. Wind: East 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Mainly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 54. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and colder. Morning lows in the middle 30s, feeling like the 20s. Highs: lower 50s and upper 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A freeze likely in the morning, lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. More sun and continued chilly in the afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Cooler. Low: 46. High: 52. Wind: NW 10 mph.