TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer than what we saw Thursday morning. Low: 63. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer to round out the weekend. Low: 56. High: 85. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 58. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 60. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A slow moving boundary will give us some clouds and a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.