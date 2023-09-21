TONIGHT: A few storms late in the evening and early Friday morning. A few storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with scattered storms coming to an end by early tomorrow afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms around in the evening. The best chance of storms will be overnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Temperatures will remain much cooler for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.