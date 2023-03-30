TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storm especially to our north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. Winds: S 25-30 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and running through the evening. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, we could still see some storms with hail, winds, and a tornado or two. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 81. Winds: SW 25-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a few clouds. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, no severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 66. High: 88. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers along with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 73. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.