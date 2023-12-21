TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around, especially to the west and northwest of Tyler and Longview. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and mild with some scattered showers around. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Rainfall through Saturday afternoon won’t amount out to very much. However, the main rain event will begin to move in from the west. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain in the morning, followed by on and off showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 60. High: 66. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers ending in Deep East Texas early. Low: 48. High: 58. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 37. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.