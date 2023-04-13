TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 57. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a very small storm chance. We’ll see clouds increasing by the evening. High: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highest threat of storms will be to the east of Tyler, Longview, and Jacksonville. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little cooler. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 48. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.