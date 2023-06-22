TONIGHT: A few isolated storms are possible this evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms scattered around. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH