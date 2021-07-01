Thursday Evening Forecast: A few storms this evening, likely on Friday with front

THIS EVENING: A few storms mostly north of I-20, but they will move south. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW to South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 30% chance of t-storms, increasing clouds. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely by midday through the afternoon. Rain chance at 60%. A few gusty or severe storms possible (wind gust threat). Humid. Highs: 80s (near 90 south). Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of storms and rain. Milder overnight. Lows: upper 60s to mostly lower 70s. Wind: North, NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain through mid-afternoon, especially south of HWY 79 and in Deep East Texas (40% chance), along with a few storms. North of HWY 79, rain chance at 20%. Clearing clouds and decreasing humidity into the afternoon/evening. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Less humid but warm. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing humidity with a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing heat and humidity. Partly cloudy. A small rain chance at 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

