TONIGHT: Isolated storms are possible through 9 PM. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.