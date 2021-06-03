Thursday Evening Forecast: A few storms tonight, rain increasing this weekend

THIS EVENING: Cloudy. A 40% chance of rain for Deep East Texas through 10 PM. Rain is the primary concern, severe threat low. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain by daybreak across central areas. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and storms likely by midday and afternoon especially, a 60% chance for Deep East Texas, 40% central and north. Rain ending after 7 PM. Highs: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread coverage of scattered showers and storms, a 60% chance. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms continue, some heavy at times. A 60% chance. Low: 67. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Some sunshine, but overall cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances decrease slightly, down to a 30% chance. Humid. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain with scattered storms possible. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Heating up! Low: 74. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

