Thursday Evening Forecast: A few storms tonight, severe threat Friday

Isolated severe storm threat tonight.

THIS EVENING: Isolated severe storms possible after 8 PM for mostly northern areas. A strong storm possible in southern counties. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s with increasing clouds. Wind: SW, turning SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms end after 2 AM. Becoming cloudy and more humid. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY. MORE INFORMATION HERE.

FRIDAY: Cloudy start with patchy drizzle. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, becoming very humid and quite warm. High temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10-20 mph. After 2 PM, a few isolated significant severe storms are possible, and this threat will continue into the late evening hours. Very large hail possible, and an increased threat for a tornado and damaging wind gusts. Not all of East Texas will see severe weather, but weather ingredients in our area will support the threat. Rain chances at 60%.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Severe threat continues until a cold front and a line of storms passes through. Storms weaken as they move south of our area. Lows by Saturday morning in the 50s to near 60. Wind: Turning West, North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lower humidity and sunshine. Breezy at times. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool morning with mostly sunny skies. Warmer afternoon. Low: 48. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. A cold front arriving late Monday night. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of spotty showers and not as warm. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. Cooler and breezy. Low: 53. High: 68. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Cool. Low: 51. High: 69. Wind: East 10 mph.

