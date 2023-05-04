TONIGHT: A few storms before midnight. We could see a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms (especially closer to tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few isolated storms will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could be on the strong side if they can get going. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.