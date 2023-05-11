TONIGHT: A sprinkle or two early in the night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat is very low. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially later in the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.