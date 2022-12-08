TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower or two. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early. A front will stall across the area creating a big difference in temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 73. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing rain chances to the North and NW. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 65. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers. Temperatures will be a little cooler than preceding days. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front will begin to approach us from West Texas which will trigger some showers and thunderstorms well off to our N & NW but the storms will get closer by Monday night. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a line of showers and thunderstorms plowing through the area. Severe weather will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 73. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending colder. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 39. High: 51. Winds: N 10 MPH.