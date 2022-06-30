TONIGHT: A few passing clouds by daybreak. Low: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day (especially in the morning). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Sunday afternoon will be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures trending warmer. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.