TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 67. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 46. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 67. Winds: SW 15 MPH.