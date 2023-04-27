TONIGHT: A few clouds and cool night. Low: 52. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see a few clouds early with rapidly warming temperatures later. A few storms late in the the day. These storms will may weaken some as they move into East Texas but will still pose a threat of some large hail. Secondary threats are possible as well. The rain will not be as widespread as yesterday. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms (especially early). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.