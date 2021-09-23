Thursday Evening Forecast: Another cool start Friday, warmer this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear & cool. Temperatures head to the 70s and 60s. Some 50s after 9 PM. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold, but still chilly. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: After a cool start, more sunshine with passing high clouds. Temperatures in the middle 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and a warm day. Low: 59. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Stronger breeze leading to a slight change to the air. Low: 62. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. More humid. Low: 64. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Rain and isolated storms are possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

