TONIGHT: Clouds will increase around daybreak. Low: 79. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 100. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance at a storm or two. Rain will not be widespread. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.