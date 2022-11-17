TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 34. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and remaining cool. A front will arrive and renew our cold snap. High: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two in the morning (especially in Deep East Texas). Temperatures will trend a little cooler in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two as another front arrives and keeps our temperatures cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 48. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 42. High: 59. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two in the area and temperatures will become warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 61. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.