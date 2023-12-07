TONIGHT: Passing clouds and not as cool. Winds will be picking up as well. Low: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe. There’s still uncertainty when it comes to the severe weather threat. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 71. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies and a bit breezy. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy nd cool. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: E 10 MPH.