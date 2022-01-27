THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds and increasing wind. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph, making it feel like the 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NW 15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine. A cool start with some frost, milder afternoon. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, sunny, & warmer. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 40% chance of rain and isolated t-storms. Low: 45. High: 61. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy during the day, with rain and storms increasing after 6 PM, chances at 40%. Turning colder in the evening and overnight. Low: 57. High: 68. Wind: South, turning NW 20 mph. Behind this front, temperatures take a big tumble. A low chance of wintry precipitation overnight Wednesday & Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely at this time.

THURSDAY: Very cold with decreasing clouds. Low: 20. High: 34. Wind: NW 15 mph.

