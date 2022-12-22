A HARD FREEZE WATCH AND WIND CHILL ADVISORY ARE OUT FOR ALL OF EAST TEXAS

TONIGHT: Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast after midnight tonight. Wind chill values will range from 0 to 10 degrees below 0. Low: 10. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and very cold. High: 24. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 18. High: 34. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 19. High: 41. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly but warming than the preceding weekend. Low: 25. High: 49. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 31. High: 55. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temps returning to the 60s. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.