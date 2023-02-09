TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and wind as the front moves through early this evening. Low: 40. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some areas will see a shower prior to noon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 48. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer by the afternoon. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances, temperatures will remain warm. Southerly winds will continue to be a big story. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 65. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 55. Winds: NW 20 MPH.