TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Low: 29. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 52. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and about as cool. Low: 30. High: 55. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 57. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will remain very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with much better rain and storm chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.