CLOUD COVER KEPT HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S TODAY. WHILE WE SHOULD SEE MORE SUNSHINE TOMORROW, CLOUD COVER SHOULD HELP TO KEEP OUR TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S. STORM CHANCES WILL RETURN SUNDAY AND MONDAY.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 57. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 68. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We should see some sunshine and mild conditions. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Some storms to our west could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Some storms could be strong to severe of to our East. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder. Low: 48. High: 54. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 41. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.