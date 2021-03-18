Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds clearing out as temperatures drop

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds as temperatures fall. Low: 41. Wind: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 63. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a couple degrees warmer. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Continuing to trend warmer with another dose of sunshine. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 69. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances in the morning. Temperatures will be rather warm regardless of our rain chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Temperatures will remain warm before cooler air spills. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: N 10 MPH