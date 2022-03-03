THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing and a milder start. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning to partly cloudy into the afternoon. Breezy and warm. A noticeable change in the humidity. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Very humid. Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain chances during the day through 8 PM, chances at 20% to 30%. Low: 66. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

SUNDAY LATE EVENING into MONDAY MORNING: Scattered t-storms possible after 9 PM and especially overnight, a 40% chance. An isolated strong storm is possible, mainly north of I-20. 7 AM temperatures from the 50s to the mid-60s. Wind: South 20, turning North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with morning showers, a 30% chance. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures: upper 50s to around 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cool. Low: 38. High: 57. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. More clouds south and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 58. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A warmer afternoon. Passing clouds. Low: 38. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.