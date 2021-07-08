Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds & showers Friday, storms likely Sunday

We are tracking an upper-level system bringing a lot of rain to South Texas over the last several days. Tonight into Friday, that system will move toward southeast Texas, increasing a flood threat for the Houston & Beaumont areas. Here is a look at the radar across this area.

For us, greater cloud cover is expected on Friday along with a few more showers. For the weekend, the pick day is Saturday with a low rain chance and temperatures in the 90s. Sunday afternoon and into the evening, strong storms are possible with a cold front. The front will not bring in lower humidity but will drop temperatures to the 80s for early next week.

That drop in temperatures is short-lived as forecast models show hotter weather arriving as mid-July approaches.

THIS EVENING: Isolated heavy showers and a few storms (30% chance) through 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain (or storm) by morning, mainly in Deep East Texas. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and not as hot, but still humid. Best rain chances are through early afternoon, a 20% to 30% chance (highest south of HWY 79). Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible (20%). Otherwise, more sunshine and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph. The heat index will make it feel like 100° or higher.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain and storms with a cold front in the afternoon and evening, a 40% chance. A few strong or severe storms possible (wind gust threat), along with heavy rainfall. Low: 75. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heating up and trending warmer toward mid-July. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Hotter. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.