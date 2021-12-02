Thursday Evening Forecast: Clouds this weekend with a few showers

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and mild. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and some dense fog possible by morning. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 30% chance of rain in the evening and night. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: South-Southeast 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain after 4 PM into the evening through early Monday as a cold front moves in. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and mainly sunny. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: After a chilly morning, increasing clouds and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day, increasing to a 30% to 40% chance into the overnight. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Big warm-up. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: SW 10 mph.

