Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold front arrives Friday afternoon, low 40s by Sunday AM

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds and humid. An isolated shower or two in the east and southeast areas. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain and storms mainly for east/southern counties. Cold front by midday Friday through the afternoon. Highs: north of HWY 80: upper 70s to lower 80s, south of HWY 80 to HWY 84: lower to middle 80s, south of HWY 84: middle to upper 80s and briefly near 90. Wind: SW, becoming Northwest 15 mph. Breezy and cool for Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and much cooler. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with an even colder morning. Low: 46, some lower 40s. High: 77. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 79. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain with a cold front. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph, turning North 5-10 mph late day.

THURSDAY: Cooler with sunshine. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.