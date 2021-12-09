Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold front brings storms late Friday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures falling from the mid-70s to the upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with patchy light fog possible. A 10% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Low: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. High: 80. Rain chances increase to 60% overnight, with scattered strong to severe storms possible after 6 PM. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered strong to severe storms possible through 3 AM. Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of lingering showers in the morning. Much cooler. Low: 48. High: 57. Wind: N 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 62. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 43. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.