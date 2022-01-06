Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold start Friday AM, enjoy the sunshine as rain returns Saturday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: middle 20s, but a few lower 20s in northern areas. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, making the air temperature feel like the lower 20s and teens.

FRIDAY: Very cold start, and chilly in the afternoon. Clouds return in the evening and overnight. High: 50. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The showers start after 8 AM and a few storms into the afternoon. After 4 PM, a warm front lifts into Deep East Texas, bringing a few stronger storms/possibly severe. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: Southeast 15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight, a 60% chance.

SUNDAY: Rain ends during the morning with the next cold front. Temperatures fall by evening. Low: 62. High: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler and breezy with variable clouds. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. Low: 31. High: 55. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing and warmer. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.