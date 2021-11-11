Thursday Evening Forecast: Colder weather heading into the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures drop into the low 60s and 50s, even a few 40s before 10 PM. Wind: turning NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: middle to lower 40s. Wind: SE turning SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds as the reinforcing cold front moves in. Overall, mostly sunny and feeling colder in the afternoon. Highs: mid-60s north to lower 70s south. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Clear sky & even colder. A frost and light freeze is possible. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: North 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A much colder day with sunny skies. High temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: Southwest 10 mph, turning NW 10 mph by evening.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Milder day. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and breezy. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: South 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Another cold front during the day. Low: 68. High: 77. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

