THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 43. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 33. High: 43. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.