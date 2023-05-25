TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 63. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 62. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 61. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy with isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.