TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Low: 65. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 82. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 57. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.