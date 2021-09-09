Thursday Evening Forecast: Cooler start Friday, rain chances returning next week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies. Wind relaxing after 8 PM, and cooling down. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder compared to Thursday morning. Lows: lower 60s to the upper 50s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: After a cool morning, more sunshine, and a hotter afternoon with continued low humidity. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 66. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. Low: 67. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and a few t-storms, mostly in southern areas. More humid. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances increasing to a 30% to 40% probability. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain are still possible. Chance at 30% to 40%. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.