Thursday Evening Forecast: Cooler start Friday, rain chances returning next week

Weather Forecasts

THIS EVENING: Clear skies. Wind relaxing after 8 PM, and cooling down. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder compared to Thursday morning. Lows: lower 60s to the upper 50s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: After a cool morning, more sunshine, and a hotter afternoon with continued low humidity. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 66. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. Low: 67. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and a few t-storms, mostly in southern areas. More humid. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances increasing to a 30% to 40% probability. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain are still possible. Chance at 30% to 40%. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: SE 10 mph.

